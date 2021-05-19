Cyclone Tauktae aftermath: Even after two days, people continue to face power outages in MMR region

Two days after Cyclone Tauktae struck, people still do not have electricity in many parts of Mumbai, especially in its metropolitan region. The different areas in MMR faced power outages for more than 24-36 hours.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) authorities received 45 lakh plus complaints across the state of which there were more than 15 lakh consumers in MMR who were affected by power outages.

There was damage to 188 substations, 1095 feeders, and 2600 electric poles from this cyclone. “As our network is over-ground the damage was severe due to the cyclone. Covid-19 pandemic has also prevented us from putting in place large number of manpower for the restoration work,” said an official from MSEDCL.