Cyclone Tauktae: Power disruption affects 46.41 lakh consumers in Thane, Raigad, Palghar

Mumbai: Cyclone Tauktae disrupted power supply to 46.41 lakh consumers in Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and other districts of Maharashtra, the state government said on Tuesday.

The electricity supply of 34.14 lakh consumers has been successfully restored. Thane district was the worst hit as the cyclone snapped the power supply of 7.85 lakh consumers, an official statement said.

Till (Tuesday) evening, supply of 5.50 lakh of the 7.85 lakh consumers was restored in Thane, it said.

In Raigad, 7.73 lakh consumers were affected by the power outage. Electricity supply of 5.10 lakh of these 7.73 lakh consumers was restored by evening, the statement added.

Similarly, the storm disrupted the power supply to 5.88 lakh consumers in Palghar, it said, adding the electricity supply of 2.44 lakh consumers was restored.