Cyclone Tauktae: 159 complaints of tree fall received in 24 hours in Thane

Thane: As Cyclone Tauktae hit Thane, the city received about 159 trees fall complaints in a 24-hour period.
Meanwhile, a compound wall and an electric pole damaged almost six vehicles parked in the society and on the roadside.
According to the regional disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation, around 159 complaints of tree fall were received from Monday morning 8 am to Tuesday morning 8 am. Total 17 complaints of trees in dangerous condition were received by the team. Moreover, waterlogging at around four locations was reported.
According to officials from RDMC, in the wee hours of Tuesday at 2:15 am a 500 feet compound wall of Jyotirmay society and one building street light police fell down on 4 parked vehicles in front of Sarod building, Lokpuram, Thane West.
Similarly a tree felln two vehicles parked near Hari Niwas Circle, Thane. "Total six vehicles were damaged and no casualty was reported. Our officials from the fire brigade and disaster management cell reached the spot and removed the trees and the scarp of the wall," said Santosh Kadam, head of Regional Disaster management Cell, Thane.