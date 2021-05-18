Cyclone Tauktae: 159 complaints of tree fall received in 24 hours in Thane

According to officials from RDMC, in the wee hours of Tuesday at 2:15 am a 500 feet compound wall of Jyotirmay society and one building street light police fell down on 4 parked vehicles in front of Sarod building, Lokpuram, Thane West.

Similarly a tree felln two vehicles parked near Hari Niwas Circle, Thane. "Total six vehicles were damaged and no casualty was reported. Our officials from the fire brigade and disaster management cell reached the spot and removed the trees and the scarp of the wall," said Santosh Kadam, head of Regional Disaster management Cell, Thane.