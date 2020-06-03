Cyclone Nisarga: Central Railway reschedules several special trains for Mumbai

Amid coronavirus outbreak Mumbai braces for cyclone Nisarga, the Central Railways on Wednesday rescheduled several special trains which were supposed to arrive or depart from the state capital on Wednesday.

Due to cyclone Nisarga likely to hit Mumbai area, special trains have been rescheduled, Central Railway said in a statement. The timings of trains for Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Varanasi and for some other places which were earlier scheduled to leave the financial capital in the morning have now been changed.

"02542 LTT-Gorakhpur special will leave at 20.00 hours on 3.6.2020 instead of 11.10 hours. 06345 LTT-Thiruvananthapuram special will leave at 18.00 hours on 3.6.2020 instead of 11.40 hours. 01061 LTT-Darbhanga special will leave at 20.30 hours on 3.6.2020 instead of 12.15 hours. 01071 LTT-Varanasi special will leave at 21.00 hours on 3.6.2020 instead of 12.40 hours. 01019 CSMT-Bhubaneshwar special will leave at 20.00 hours instead of 15.05 hours," the press note issued by the Public Relations Department, Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai read.