WATCH: Cyclists to pedal from Kalyan to Delhi for educating underprivileged

19 cyclists pedalling from Kalyan to Delhi

Thane: In order to provide a financial support to the meritorious students who are underprivileged the Bikeport cycle group from Kalyan has initiated a cycle ride from Kalyan to Delhi on Saturday, November 26. The group has aimed to reach Delhi on 2nd December.

The 19 cyclists from Kalyan started their cycle ride from Durgadi Bridge in the presence of city dignitaries.

Dr. Rahnuma Ehteshamuddin from Bikeport Cycle Group said, "We have decided to support the meritorious students who are underprivileged from rural and tribal areas of Thane district. Through the cycling journey the funds which will be accumulated will be given to 501 meritorious students."

Ehteshamuddin further added, "A group of 19 people from Kalyan city has participated in this cycle ride and the cycle journey will continue for a week. We all have decided to cover a distance of 200 kilometers every day. Most of participants for this cycle ride are over 40. We will be reaching India Gate in Delhi on December 2."

19 cyclists from Bikeport Cycle Group will pedal from Kalyan to Delhi in order to educate underprivileged. They started on 26th Nov and will be reaching Delhi on 2nd Dec, 2022.@fpjindia #cyclists #Kalyan #Delhi #Educate pic.twitter.com/nv0VlEI0jw — Abhitash Singh (@AbhitashS) November 28, 2022

A police officer Nitin Suryavanshi who is participating in this cycle ride said that it gives joys to be a part of such ride which is for a good cause.

Additional Commissioner of Kalyan East Regional Division Dattatray Shinde and other dignitaries were present to flag off the cyclists.

Dr. Rahnuma said, " Even Last year we have cycled from Kalyan to Goa to help the disabled. Along with cycling our group is active in social work and it gives us joy to give back to the society by cycling."

