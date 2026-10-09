CyberTech Asia Mumbai 2027: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces India's First Edition Of Global Cybersecurity Platform | X / @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said CyberTech Asia, a leading global networking platform in the cybersecurity industry, would be held in Mumbai in March 2027, marking the event’s debut in India.

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In a post on X, Fadnavis said he met CyberTech Global founder and CyberMania author Amir Rapaport and Israeli Consul General Yaniv Revach at his official residence ‘Varsha’ in south Mumbai. CyberMania explores Israel’s emergence as a global cyberpower.

They discussed the state’s MahaCyber initiative, emerging technologies and cybersecurity practices, the CM said.

MahaCyber initiative to tackle digital threats

The MahaCyber initiative is a comprehensive cybersecurity framework and nodal agency established by the state government to investigate, prevent and combat rising digital threats and online fraud across the state.

Maharashtra seeks global cybersecurity collaboration

Fadnavis thanked Rapaport and Revach for inviting him to attend CyberTech Global in Tel Aviv in January 2027 and said Maharashtra looked forward to collaborating with them to bring CyberTech Asia to Mumbai.

CyberTech Global is an international exhibition and conference platform focused on cybersecurity and digital innovation, Fadnavis said.

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