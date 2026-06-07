Cyber Scammers Now Mask Malicious APK Files As IRCTC App To Hijack Phones; Mira Road Senior Citizen Loses ₹6.07 Lakh | Representational Image

Mumbai: After sending RTO e-challan, Mahanagar Gas Limited and banking apps related malicious APK files, the police have learnt that scammers are now sending APK file masked with the name and logo of IRCTC inducing unsuspecting victims to download the said app and using the same to access mobile phone of the victims and siphon money from their bank accounts. A 68-year-old Mira Road resident recently fell prey to this fraud.

How the Trap Was Set

According to the police, on May 03, the victim had tried booking an online railway ticket, but while the money got debited from his credit card, the ticket hadn't got booked. The victim then surfed online and came across a fraudulent customer care number of IRCTC. The victim contacted the number and the person who answered the call posed as a customer care executive and pretended to help the victim in getting a refund of his debited money.

The scammer then sent an APK file masked with the name and logo of IRCTC to the victim and asked him to download and install the said app on his phone. Trusting the caller, the victim downloaded and installed the said APK file on his phone. The scammer then got access to the victim's phone and once the scammer got credentials of the victim's bank account details, he managed to make fraudulent transactions of Rs 6.07 lakh.

Victim Reports Fraud on Cyber Helpline

The victim then raised a complaint on the cyber-crime helpline and got an offence lodged in the matter. A case has been registered by the police under section 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act in the matter.To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

The IRCTC on its website has clearly stated that IRCTC does not share any unsolicited links, APKs, SMS or WhatsApp messages for installing the IRCTC Rail Connect Ticketing App and asked the citizens to download official app only from trusted platforms.

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