Cyber Police Uncover ₹11.48 Crore Massive Fraud Via 3 Bank Accounts Linked To 1,450 Case |

Navi Mumbai: Cyber Police have registered a case against unknown persons after uncovering an alleged organised cybercrime network that used three bank accounts to channel proceeds of online fraud worth Rs 11.48 crore. The accounts have been linked to 1,450 cybercrime complaints reported from across the country, making it one of the significant money trail investigations undertaken by the cyber police.

Investigation began via NCCRP complaints analysis

The case was registered on July 20 under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint filed on behalf of the state.

According to the police, the investigation began after analysing complaints received through the Ministry of Home Affairs' National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP). A detailed examination of financial transactions led investigators to three bank accounts allegedly operated within the Navi Mumbai jurisdiction that were used to receive and route proceeds generated through online fraud.

Three accounts received Rs 11.48 crore from 1,450 complaints

Police said verification revealed that the three accounts were linked to 1,450 cybercrime complaints registered in different states. Together, the accounts received Rs 11.48 crore, including transactions of Rs 1.82 crore, Rs 8.25 crore and Rs 1.40 crore.

Police also found that deposits totalling Rs 18.77 crore had passed through the three accounts before the funds were withdrawn through multiple transactions. The accounts are suspected to have functioned as mule accounts used to receive, layer and siphon off proceeds of cybercrime while concealing the money trail.

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Syndicate used field agents across India for fraud operations

The probe further revealed that the alleged syndicate operated through a well-organised network of field agents deployed across the country. While some members allegedly contacted and cheated victims, others arranged bank accounts, routed the fraud proceeds through multiple transactions and facilitated withdrawals to hide the origin of the money.

"The accounts appear to have been used as part of an organised cyber fraud network to receive and distribute proceeds generated through online scams. We are tracing the account holders, beneficiaries and others associated with the transactions. The investigation is focused on identifying the entire syndicate and taking action against all those involved," a Navi Mumbai Cyber Police officer said.

Police added that data shared by Maharashtra Cyber indicates that several bank accounts with suspicious transaction patterns were opened within the Navi Mumbai jurisdiction, prompting a wider investigation into their possible links with organised cybercrime. Further investigation is in progress.

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