BMC Clarifies Sonography Delays At MT Agrawal Mulund Hospital Amid Rising Patient Referral | AI

Mumbai: Days after The Free Press Journal reported that patients at the Rs 470-crore MT Agrawal Municipal Super Speciality Hospital in Mulund were facing delays in obtaining sonography appointments, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a clarification, stating that the hospital performed 1,744 sonography examinations between April and July 20, 2026, and that emergency and critically ill patients receive immediate ultrasound scans.

Non-emergency patients face waiting due to referral surge

The civic body, however, acknowledged that non-emergency patients are being given future appointments due to a sharp increase in referrals from other civic hospitals.

In its response to The Free Press Journal report on July 19, the BMC said the hospital has one functional ultrasound machine and two sanctioned posts for radiologists, of which one is currently filled.

Monthly scans show steady increase: 231 to 584 examinations

According to the civic body, the hospital conducted 231 sonography examinations in April, 474 in May, 584 in June and 455 examinations up to July 20, reflecting a steady increase in patient load.

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The BMC said the waiting period has increased primarily because patients from Veer Savarkar Municipal Hospital, Mulund (East), and the Mulund Maternity Home at Panch Rasta are being referred to MT Agrawal Hospital, as sonography services at these facilities are currently unavailable.

"Critically ill patients are provided immediate sonography services without being given an appointment date. Due to the heavy patient load, only non-emergency patients are scheduled for future dates," the civic body said.

The corporation also said the procurement of an additional ultrasound machine is underway and is expected to be completed soon, which is likely to reduce waiting time and strengthen diagnostic services at the hospital.

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