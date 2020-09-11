Cyber Fraud: Woman loses Rs 75,000 to cyber fraudster while seeking online refund of Rs 399

A 46-year-old woman from Borivali was duped to the tune of Rs 75,000 while seeking refund of Rs 399. According to the police, the portal where the woman placed her order was allegedly made by fraudsters to dupe people.

Recently the woman had ordered a ladies purse from the shopping portal for Rs 399 and paid online. She was expecting a delivery within few days. However, she sent them a mail when she did not receive anything. She sent a mail on ID given on the portal however, again she did not received any reply.

The woman then gave a call on their customer number which was provided on the portal itself. The person who received the call identified himself as some Rajeev Shrivastav who told her that her order was cancelled as she paid through debit card. He told the woman to download an application on her mobile in order to received refund.

Unaware of the fraud, the women downloaded the application which shared her mobile screen with the fraudster. The fraudster then told her to submit her card details, and attempted to withdrew money from her account. However he failed despite several attempts.

The accused then asked the woman to open her e-wallet account and asked her to scan her ATM card. The women scanned her card and soon after that Rs 75,000 was withdrawn from her account in three multiple transactions. When she checked her messages she was shocked to find that the money was transferred to an account in Kanpur. She tried to confront Shrivastava however, the fraudster switched off his phone after the transactions. The woman then uninstalled the application.

After consulting with her bank she approached the Borivali police station and lodged her complaint. The Borivali police have registered an offence of cheating and under the Information Technology act against an unknown accused.