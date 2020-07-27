Cyber Fraud: Woman falls prey to online fraud again; loses Rs 2L

A 46-year-old woman from Mahim fell prey to an online banking fraud for the second time in nine months. Last October, the woman was duped of Rs 64,000 and has been cheated of Rs 1.26 lakh few days ago.

The woman who has registered several complaints with her bank and with the police is yet to understand why and how she has been repeatedly duped.

Freida Fernandes, head of corporate administration with a private company said in her complaint, "I was unaware of the fraud until June 16, when I checked my mail box, I was shocked to find that a total Rs 1.26 lakh were debited from my account between June 7 and June 16 in at least 23 transactions. First I blocked my and card and approached the bank, however, they failed to give me any satisfactory answers and simply stated that your money have been transferred through net banking and refused to share any further details.”

"I told them that I have neither shared my account, card details and passwords with anyone nor have I received any OTP for the said transaction, yet the bank is not ready to take any responsibility for the transactions," added Freida.

This is not the first time a fraudster duped her, last October Rs 64,000 were debited from her another account in same bank in a similar way. Even after repeated complaints, her bank and the police are yet to notify her about what went wrong and how she was duped of Rs 64,000.

After waiting for several days Freida finally approached the Mahim police station on Friday and registered her complaint, "We have registered an offence of online cheating against an unknown person and our investigation is currently underway, said a police official.