Cyber Fraud: Retired teacher duped of Rs 50,000 on pretext of updating debit card in Mumbai's Bhayandar area

A 66-year-old retired school teacher living in Bhayandar (east) became the latest victim of an online fraud after he was duped by the crooks under the pretext of updating the debit card details of his savings account in one of the largest government-owned banks of India.

In his statement to the police, the complainant who retired from a municipal school in Mumbai said that he received a call from a person who identified himself as the manager of the bank in which he had opened a savings account.