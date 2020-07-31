Cyber Fraud: Man threatens to block ATM card, dupes woman

A 38-year-old resident from Marine Lines became the latest victim of online fraud after she was duped under the pretext of blocking her card. The fraudster threatened to block her ATM card as there was a surge in online crime and in the name of helping her duped her for Rs 25,221.

According to the L T Marg police, the woman received a call from some Pankaj Singh who introduced himself as her bank's representative calling from head office in Bandra Kurla Complex. He told the woman that they are blocking her ATM card as there was a surge reported on online crime.

He further told her that she would need to furnish her fingerprints to unblock her card and asked for her card's details. Unaware of the fraud, the woman gave all her card details along with an OTP number which came on her phone. The fraudster then told her to visit her bank and submit the Aadhaar card in order to activate her card and disconnected the phone. A while later, the woman received a message of Rs 25,221 being debited from her account, said an official.

When she tried calling Singh but in vain. The woman approached the L T Marg police station who registered an offence under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Information Technology act. We have registered an offence however no arrest has been made so far, said a police officer.