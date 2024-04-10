Cyber Fraud On Pretext Of Confirming Railway Tickets, Case Registered In BKC Police Station

FPJ

A railway agent listed on Just Dial was discovered to be fraudulent after providing 18 fake tickets to a woman affiliated with an NGO. The police have filed a case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. Bhasha Singh, the complainant, filed an FIR at the Bandra Kurla Complex Police Station.

According to information received from the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police, a woman residing in the RBI quarters and running an NGO wanted to go to Guwahati with her team for a project. When she checked the tickets on the IRCTC official website, it didn't show any confirmed tickets available. Therefore, the complainant wanted to seek the help of a broker.

Upon calling Just Dial seeking a railway agent's contact, the complainant was connected with an agent named Abu Ali. Assuring confirmed tickets, Abu Ali later informed the complainant that all tickets were issued and confirmed. Subsequently, he sent a Lokmanya Tilak Agartala Express (Train No. 12519) ticket via WhatsApp. Upon verifying the PNR number online, all tickets displayed as confirmed.

The complainant Bhasha Singh transferred Rs. 72,500 from her account and her colleague's account to the agent. After that, on April 7, when the journey started from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, other people were sitting in the seats of the complainant Bhasha Singh and her colleagues, and they also had tickets with the same PNR number. So when asked by the Ticket Checker (TC), he informed that the complainant and her colleagues' tickets were fake and asked to file a complaint with the cyber police.

Meanwhile, when the complainant tried to call Agent Abu Ali, his mobile was switched off. Therefore, the complainant lodged a complaint at the Bandra Kurla Complex Police Station.