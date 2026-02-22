Cyber Cell Sets Up Awareness Stall At Mega Legal Camp In Mumbai; Educates 900 Citizens On AI Frauds and Safety Measures

A cyber security awareness stall was set up by the Cyber Cell of Cuffe Parade Police Station during the Legal Services Mega Camp jointly organized by the District Legal Services Authority and the District Collector’s Office at the World Trade Centre premises on February 22. |

Mumbai: A cyber security awareness stall was set up by the Cyber Cell of Cuffe Parade Police Station during the Legal Services Mega Camp jointly organized by the District Legal Services Authority and the District Collector’s Office at the World Trade Centre premises on February 22.

Officials Educate Public on AI-Based Frauds

During the camp, police officials educated approximately 800 to 900 citizens from various age groups, as well as members of different organizations, about various types of cyber crimes, modern methods used in cyber offences, cyber frauds committed using artificial intelligence, the primary modus operandi of cyber criminals, and preventive safety measures. The initiative aimed to spread awareness and equip citizens with essential knowledge to protect themselves from cyber threats.

Citizens Informed About Helpline 1930

Participants were also informed about the immediate steps to be taken in case of cyber fraud, including contacting the National Cyber Crime Helpline number 1930 and reporting complaints through the official website www.cybercrime.gov.in.

The cyber security awareness stall was visited by judges of the Bombay High Court, including Justice Ajay Gadkari, Justice Bharati Dangre, Justice Neela Gokhale, and Justice Suman Shyam, along with Sessions Court judges, Judicial Magistrates of First Class, and law students. The initiative was carried out under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Satish Gaikwad of Cuffe Parade Police Station.

