Cyber Blackmail Threat Over Obscene Photos Allegedly Drives Kalyan Man To Suicide; Police Register Case

Government Railway Police at CSMT register a voyeurism case after a woman accused her live-in partner of circulating her intimate photos to relatives | Representative Image

Kalyan: A disturbing case of cyber blackmail has come to light from Kalyan where a 45-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after being repeatedly threatened with the circulation of obscene photographs. The shocking motive behind the death surfaced nearly two months later after police examined the victim’s mobile phone and email records during the investigation.

Victim Identified By Police

According to officials from Kolsewadi Police Station, the deceased has been identified as Hemant Dayashankar Pandey (45), a resident of Vitthalwadi. Senior Police Inspector Hemant Gurav said Pandey had died by suicide around two months ago at his old residence in Kailasnagar.

Suicide At Residence

Police said Pandey allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan using a scarf. At the time of the incident, the family was unable to understand the reason behind his extreme step, which initially left several unanswered questions.

Brother Files Complaint

Later, Pandey’s elder brother Rajesh Pandey approached the police and lodged a complaint expressing suspicion over the circumstances of his brother’s death. Based on the complaint, police began a detailed investigation into the matter.

Financial Distress Before Death

During the probe, a friend of the deceased informed the family that Pandey had recently been trying to urgently arrange around ₹2 lakh. He had even requested ₹1.6 lakh from the friend, stating that he was in serious financial trouble. However, he could only manage around ₹40,000 at that time.

Obscene Images Circulated

Suspecting that Pandey might have been trapped in some form of cyber fraud, the family checked his mobile phone and email accounts. The investigation revealed that an unidentified person had allegedly created or circulated obscene images of Pandey and sent them to him through email.

Threats Of Social Media Leak

The accused allegedly threatened to upload and circulate the images on social media platforms if money was not paid. Fearing public humiliation and damage to his reputation, Pandey is believed to have been under severe mental stress.

Also Watch:

Money Extorted Over Months

Further examination of his bank account records revealed that a substantial amount of money had been withdrawn through multiple transactions between April 2025 and June 2026. Investigators suspect that the blackmailer may have extorted money from him during this period by repeatedly threatening him.

Harassment Led To Distress

Police said the sustained harassment and financial pressure could have pushed Pandey into severe distress, ultimately leading to the tragic step.

Case Registered, Probe On

Following the findings, Kolsewadi Police Station has registered a case against an unidentified accused for cyber blackmail and extortion. A search operation has been launched to trace the cyber fraudster, and further investigation in the matter is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/