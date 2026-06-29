Customs Officer Seeks Criminal Prosecution Of Two Cops Over Alleged False 2008 Chargesheet | Representational Image

Mumbai: The sessions court has issued notice to IPS officer Sunil Ramanand and retired police officer Sanjay Joshi, while hearing a petition filed by joint commissioner of customs, Priyesh Bheda. Bheda had sought for criminal prosecution OF the two for allegedly submitting chargesheet against him without any ‘valid proofs’ in 2008.

Bheda Seeks Prosecution

Bheda, an IRS officer has challenged the order of the metropolitan magistrate court which rejected his plea seeking to initiate criminal proceedings under section - 167 (Framing Incorrect Document), 218(Framing Incorrect Record to Save Someone), 220 (Illegal Confinement /Commitment for Trial) against Joshi and Ramanand.

Bheda was booked and arrested in a cheating case lodged by his childhood friend, Vijayalakshmi Thinakar Nadar alias Vljaya, present lyin the US, in 2008. Nadar had claimed that Bheda prepared forged documents by forging her signature. She had further alleged that by using these documents, Bheda modified Nadar’s demat account and linked it with his joint account and thereafter indulged into transactions of sales of shares of several companies.

Alleged Demat Account Fraud

In the said case, Bheda was arrested in the case and was subsequently released on bail on February 22, 2008. Bheda claimed that the case registered by Nadar was nothing but a counter blast to the case registered by him for alleged cheating against her and subsequently a case of assault registered against her and her brother. Bheda claimed that Joshi under the instructions of Ramanand also filed a chargesheet against him without a report of a handwriting expert even when his specimen of handwriting and signatures were taken thrice.

It is further claimed that Bheda was subsequently discharged by the magistrate court, Kurla on July 22, 2019, observing that, in the absence of the report of the handwriting expert) it cannot be concluded that the alleged documents are forged.”

Counter-Blast Allegation

The court had in its order further said that, “Moreover, the bank officers have stated that time to time they had verified the applications, documents and informant’s (Nadar’s) signature there on with the bank record and signatures were similar and they did not findany wrong therein.”

After his discharge from the case, Bheda had approached the police seeking action against Joshi and Ramanand, but since no action wastaken, he had moved the metropolitan magistrate court, Kurla. In his plea before the magistrate court, Bheda had claimed that Joshi had no reason to arrest him and he followed a faulty line of investigation and implicated Bheda.

“He faced criminal investigation and harassment due to false allegations of Nadar. Joshi was an investigating officer and submitted a charge-sheet without any substance,” Bheda alleged.

Challenging the order of the magistrate court, Bheda has now approached the sessions court against Joshi, Ramanand and Nadar.

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