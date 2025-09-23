 Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar Orders Committee To Review Tamasha Art Center Renaming Proposal
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar Orders Committee To Review Tamasha Art Center Renaming Proposal

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar Orders Committee To Review Tamasha Art Center Renaming Proposal

Minister Shelar had earlier decided to form two separate committees to address the grievances of Tamasha and other art center artists in the state. Expanding the committee’s scope to include the renaming proposal, the minister stated that the committee will suggest appropriate measures.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 07:55 AM IST
article-image
Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar Orders Committee To Review Tamasha Art Center Renaming Proposal |

Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar has instructed that a proposal regarding the non-use of the names ‘Loknatya’ and ‘Tamasha’ for the Sangeet Bari Art Center, as requested by the Tamasha Artists’ Association, be sent to the previously constituted committee. The committee has been asked to provide its recommendation on renaming the art center and Tamasha within the next 15 days.

Meeting Held at P.L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy

A meeting was held at the P.L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Prabhadevi, under the chairmanship of Minister Shelar to discuss various issues faced by Tamasha artists. The meeting was attended by:

Vibhishan Chavre, Director of the Cultural Affairs Department

FPJ Shorts
Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar Orders Committee To Review Tamasha Art Center Renaming Proposal
Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar Orders Committee To Review Tamasha Art Center Renaming Proposal
Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 23rd Sept 2025
Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 23rd Sept 2025
Heartwarming! PSG's Ousmane Dembele Cries After Winning Ballon d'Or Award, Shares Warm Hug With Mother On Stage; Video
Heartwarming! PSG's Ousmane Dembele Cries After Winning Ballon d'Or Award, Shares Warm Hug With Mother On Stage; Video
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Reviews Key Infrastructure Projects, Urges Faster Completion For Marathwada And Pune
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Reviews Key Infrastructure Projects, Urges Faster Completion For Marathwada And Pune

A. Ni. Sakarkar, Deputy Secretary of the Home Department

Balasaheb Sawant, Under Secretary

Sambhajiraje Jadhav, President of the All India Lok Kalavant Marathi Tamasha Parishad

Advisors: Khanduraj Gaikwad, Raghuvir Khedkar, Avishkar Mule, Kiran Kumar Dhavalpurikar, Sheshrao Gopal, Anand Bhise, and Sunil Wadekar

Read Also
Mumbai News: Activists Blame Police Inaction FFor Community Dog Barfi’s Death In Mira Road, Seek...
article-image

Committee to Address Grievances and Permit Issues

Minister Shelar had earlier decided to form two separate committees to address the grievances of Tamasha and other art center artists in the state. Expanding the committee’s scope to include the renaming proposal, the minister stated that the committee will suggest appropriate measures.

Tamasha artists also require various permits to perform across villages. The committee has been tasked with proposing solutions for this issue as well and submitting a report within 15 days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar Orders Committee To Review Tamasha Art Center Renaming...

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar Orders Committee To Review Tamasha Art Center Renaming...

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Reviews Key Infrastructure Projects, Urges Faster Completion For Marathwada And...

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Reviews Key Infrastructure Projects, Urges Faster Completion For Marathwada And...

Solapur Division Of Central Railway Organises Vigilance Seminar Ahead Of Vigilance Awareness Week...

Solapur Division Of Central Railway Organises Vigilance Seminar Ahead Of Vigilance Awareness Week...

Mumbai Local Tragedy: Two Men Die After Falling From Moving Local Trains In Separate Incidents On...

Mumbai Local Tragedy: Two Men Die After Falling From Moving Local Trains In Separate Incidents On...

Karjat Police Crack Exotic Bird Theft Case, Recover ₹11.25 Lakh Worth Parrots From Chennai

Karjat Police Crack Exotic Bird Theft Case, Recover ₹11.25 Lakh Worth Parrots From Chennai