Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar Orders Committee To Review Tamasha Art Center Renaming Proposal |

Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar has instructed that a proposal regarding the non-use of the names ‘Loknatya’ and ‘Tamasha’ for the Sangeet Bari Art Center, as requested by the Tamasha Artists’ Association, be sent to the previously constituted committee. The committee has been asked to provide its recommendation on renaming the art center and Tamasha within the next 15 days.

Meeting Held at P.L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy

A meeting was held at the P.L. Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy, Prabhadevi, under the chairmanship of Minister Shelar to discuss various issues faced by Tamasha artists. The meeting was attended by:

Vibhishan Chavre, Director of the Cultural Affairs Department

A. Ni. Sakarkar, Deputy Secretary of the Home Department

Balasaheb Sawant, Under Secretary

Sambhajiraje Jadhav, President of the All India Lok Kalavant Marathi Tamasha Parishad

Advisors: Khanduraj Gaikwad, Raghuvir Khedkar, Avishkar Mule, Kiran Kumar Dhavalpurikar, Sheshrao Gopal, Anand Bhise, and Sunil Wadekar

Committee to Address Grievances and Permit Issues

Minister Shelar had earlier decided to form two separate committees to address the grievances of Tamasha and other art center artists in the state. Expanding the committee’s scope to include the renaming proposal, the minister stated that the committee will suggest appropriate measures.

Tamasha artists also require various permits to perform across villages. The committee has been tasked with proposing solutions for this issue as well and submitting a report within 15 days.