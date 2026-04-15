CSMVS Mumbai To Celebrate World Heritage Day 2026 With Madhubani, Kathak, Handloom And Heritage Trails On April 18

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) will celebrate World Heritage Day 2026 with a vibrant programme of cultural activities, performances and workshops on April 18. | X @CSMVSmumbai

Mumbai: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) will celebrate World Heritage Day 2026 with a vibrant programme of cultural activities, performances and workshops on April 18.

Timing and objective

Scheduled between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm, the event aims to engage visitors of all ages through immersive and educational experiences centred on India’s rich heritage and traditional art forms.

Among the highlights is a Madhubani postcard-making workshop led by artist Preethi Bodke, offering participants a hands-on introduction to the intricate folk art. A Kathak performance by Prachi Wagh is also set to showcase the elegance and storytelling traditions of classical Indian dance.

Kathak performance

The programme will further include a storytelling session celebrating heritage, along with a handloom weaving experience conducted by the Weavers Centre. Visitors can also witness traditional crafts through live demonstrations, including Sholapeeth flower-making by Anant Malakar and stone tool-making by artist Anwar.

In addition to these activities, the museum will host guided tours, film screenings and heritage trails, providing deeper insights into cultural preservation and historical narratives.

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