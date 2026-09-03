CSMT–Sawantwadi Express Flagged Off, Boost To Mumbai–Konkan Connectivity Ahead Of Ganeshotsav | IANS

Mumbai: In a significant boost to rail connectivity between Mumbai and Konkan, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, along with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Thursday flagged off a new daily CSMT–Sawantwadi Road Express.

The service, covering around 510 km, will connect Mumbai with key towns across Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, offering an additional option for thousands of passengers travelling to the Konkan region.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A railway event is being held for the flag-off of the CSMT-Sawantwadi Express. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Minister Nitesh Rane are attending the programme, while Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister Piyush Goyal are participating… pic.twitter.com/Sb5q7MZlwF — IANS (@ians_india) September 3, 2026

Train schedule and route details

The train will leave CSMT at 11.55 pm and reach Sawantwadi Road at 2.15 pm the next day.

On the return journey, it will depart Sawantwadi Road at 5.20 pm and reach CSMT at 6.40 am.

It will halt at major stations including Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal and Sawantwadi Road.

The overnight timings are expected to make the service particularly useful for families, students and employees travelling between Mumbai and Konkan.

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Boost to Konkan connectivity

Vaishnaw said the service addressed a long-standing demand from people in Mumbai and Konkan and highlighted the Railways' preparations for Ganesh Utsav, saying the number of special trains could be increased to more than 370, if required.

Goyal said the daily service would strengthen the economic and social links between Mumbai and Konkan, benefiting students, workers, traders and families.

Improved connectivity, he said, would also help local producers and fishermen transport goods to Mumbai faster and support tourism and employment in the region.

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Railway expansion projects

The launch comes as the Railways undertakes several capacity-enhancement projects in Mumbai.

Vaishnaw said works worth around ₹18,000 crore are underway, including extending platforms for 15-coach suburban trains and upgrading signalling.

He also said 238 AC local rakes have been sanctioned, with delivery of the first rake expected to begin in 2027.

The Railways has also completed electrification of the 741-km Konkan Railway route, while work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, including the undersea tunnel between BKC and Thane, is progressing.

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