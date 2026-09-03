CBI Conducts Economic Offence Investigation Course For ITEC Member Countries | ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a one-week training course for officers from thirteen ITEC member countries from 27th August to 2nd September 2026 at its Academy at Ghaziabad.

The training was organised through the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

Training on economic offences

The one-week training was delivered extensively on the investigation of economic offences to the officers of ITEC member countries.

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The course was aimed to enhance the awareness, knowledge and practical skills, challenges, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and best practices which are necessary for investigation and prosecution of cases related to investigation of economic offences.

A total of 30 participants from 13 ITEC member countries, viz. Bhutan, Fiji, Kingdom of Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mexico, Oman, Tanzania, Thailand and Zambia, participated in the course.

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Valediction ceremony held

The valediction ceremony was held at the CBI Headquarters, New Delhi, on 2nd September 2026.

Shri N. Venu Gopal, Addl. Director, CBI, presided over the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, AD, CBI highlighted the significance of investigation related to economic offences, its varied forms and its impact beyond geographical boundaries, and he also had an interaction with the participants.