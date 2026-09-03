Maharashtra CET Cell Issues Advisory For Higher Education Admission Aspirants

Maharashtra CET Cell | File Photo

Mumbai: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Government of Maharashtra, operating from its headquarters at the New Excelsior Building in Fort, Mumbai, has issued an important notice directing candidates seeking admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses across the state to strictly utilise official communication channels for all entrance examination and Centralised Admission Process (CAP) updates.

Aspirants across engineering, medical, management, law, nursing, and other professional disciplines are advised to rely solely on the state cell's official portal for authoritative announcements regarding examination schedules, registration deadlines, merit lists, seat matrices, and counselling procedures.

Official support channels

To assist students and parents, the CET Cell has made direct support available through its dedicated telephone helpdesk at 022-22016159 and email assistance via cetcell@mahacet.org.

Candidates are urged to carefully verify all admission notices and guidelines published on the website to ensure timely compliance with document verification and registration requirements for the ongoing academic admissions process.

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