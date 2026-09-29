CSMT Redevelopment: 75-Day Traffic Block From October 1 To Affect Eight Long-Distance Trains, Services Shift To Dadar And Thane | AI

Mumbai: Central Railway will impose a 75-day traffic and power block at CSMT from October 1 to December 15, affecting the operation of eight long-distance trains. The trains, which normally terminate at CSMT, will instead be short-terminated at Dadar and Thane during the redevelopment work.

Platforms 14 And 15 To Remain Under Block

The block will cover Platforms 14 and 15 and stabling line 15 at CSMT. The work is part of Phase-I of the station redevelopment being undertaken by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA). Foundation and other essential works will be carried out during the block, following which the platforms will be handed back for train operations.

Seven trains will be short-terminated at Dadar — Nandigram Express, Howrah-CSMT Express, Amravati-CSMT Express, Konark Express, Tejas Express, Bidar-CSMT Express and Latur-CSMT Express. The Mangaluru-CSMT Express will terminate at Thane.

Passengers Travelling To South Mumbai Face Additional Journey

The latest block is an extension of the earlier redevelopment-related block at CSMT Platforms 16 and 17. With long-distance trains no longer reaching CSMT during the period, passengers travelling to south Mumbai will have to continue their journey from Dadar or Thane using local trains, buses or other modes.

The Railways said the block is necessary to undertake the redevelopment work and has appealed to passengers to plan their journeys accordingly. The 75-day disruption is expected to particularly affect passengers arriving in Mumbai with luggage, as they will have to make an additional journey after getting down at the temporary terminating stations.

The redevelopment work at CSMT is part of the larger effort to modernise the station while upgrading its infrastructure and passenger facilities.

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