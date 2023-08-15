CSM Hospital Deaths: Thane Congress Unit Warns Of Protest If Facilities Not Improved On Priority Basis

Thane Congress Unit Warns Of Protest If Facilities Not Improved On Priority Basis. |

Thane: The Thane Congress unit on Monday, August 14 visited the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hospital in Kalwa after the death of 27 patients in span of just four days. The Thane city Congress office bearers along with MP Kumar Ketkar went to the hospital on Monday and questioned the superintendent of the hospital Aniruddha Malgaonkar about 27 deaths in four days.

Thane city president of Congress, Vikrant Chavan, demanded to provide health facilities to Kalwa Hospital instead of providing facilities to superspeciality hospitals, including inadequate facilities, late treatment of patients, causes of death etc.

The Congress MP Kumar Ketkar of the state met with Congress office-bearers in Kalwa hospital on Monday and took information, as many as 18 patients died during treatment in Kalwa hospital from Saturday night 10:30 pm to 8.30 am on Sunday. Later, on Sunday, almost all political parties surrounded the hospital administration and questioned about the deaths. On Monday, Congress woke up and they too reached to meet the management of Kalwa Hospital.

Chavan pointed out many inconveniences in the CSM hospital. He questioned that why the medical in Kalwa hospital is closed, why the patients are not getting all kinds of medicines? the pressure of the hospital was increasing, then why no alternative was thought of?, the patients were not getting the food on time. On the one hand crores of rupees are being spent on the Global Hospital, but on the other hand, why are the facilities of the Kalwa Hospital being neglected?

Chavan also advised that the poor patients who come here should at least get good treatment, in that regard, provide comfort facilities. Thane city Congress chief spokesperson Sachin Shinde, Bhalchandra Mahadik, spokesperson Rahul Pingle, Ravi Koli, Kalwa Block Congress president Raju Shetty, Mumbra Block president Nilesh Patil and other officials were present along with him.

At this time, angry Congress office bearers surrounded the hospital authorities and demanded an answer for all these questions. However, if the situation does not improve, The Congress office bearers warned that they will have to go on the streets and protest.

