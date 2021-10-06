Cruise rave: BJP targets govt over rise in crime

Mumbai: Close on the heels of seizure of drugs by the Narcotic Control Bureau during a raid on a cruise, BJP legislator Atul Bhatkhalkar has alleged that the Thackeray government was busy in collecting hafta instead of cracking down on rising crime and busting drug traffic in the state.

Notwithstanding anti-national acts taking place in Mumbai, the state home department continues to be a silent observer. “Where is the Home Minister?’’ he asked.

Since the Maha Vikas Aghadi government came to power, crime in Mumbai has surged, he said. ‘’Since the state Home Minister is only involved in the politics of settlement, at least the Chief Minister should pay special attention to reduce the open sale of narcotics and drugs in Mumbai and reduce crime,’’ he said.

