Cruise drug bust case: Aryan Khan quarantined in jail

Mumbai: Aryan Khan and five other accused arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau are lodged in the quarantine barrack of Arthur Road jail. The barrack is known for lodging many other Bollywood celebrities. Prior to Aryan, Raj Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, was lodged here for five days.

On Friday, Aryan, Arbaz Merchantt and four others tested negative for Covid-19 and declared medically fit. Yogesh Desai, Deputy Inspector General, Maharashtra Prison, said, “After checking the negative RT-PCR report, they were lodged in the jail. Two women were sent to Byculla women's prison and then to the quarantine centre ."

NB Vayachal, Superintendent of Arthur Road jail, said, “All the six have been quarantined for 3-5 days.”

However, sources from the prison department said if any of them would have tested positive, they would have been shifted to the centre in a municipal school in Byculla. “The two women who were brought to Byculla jail have been sent to the centre in a municipal school,” said Yashwant Phad, superintendent of Byculla women prison.

Despite being the son of a superstar, Aryan and other accused are being served the routine food served by the jail authorities. "If he needs anything he can get it from the canteen. The jail canteen gives fruits, snacks, dry fruits and other eateries as per the availability. One can avail anything from the canteen during the day time," added an official from the prison department on condition of anonymity.

Sources from the Arthur Road jail said Aryan on Friday evening enjoyed the jail's food. The inmates are given 750 gram of food as per the manual, which includes chapati, dal, sabji, rice and sweet. And to follow the Covid-19 rules, a glass full of milk with turmeric powder is served to every inmate,” said an official.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021