Crucifix Near Dadar's Gokhale Road Vandalised; Second Such Incident This Year

Mumbai: A crucifix near Gokhale Road, Dadar, was vandalised on Saturday morning by unknown miscreants. Local Christians said this is the second such incident this year in the area. The Bombay Catholic Sabha (BCS), a community group, wrote to the police, expressing their concerns about the incident.

Albert Nogueira,a member of the Our Lady of Salvation Church, popularly called the Portuguese Church, said that a similar incident had taken place on Bhavani Shankar Road in March. “It is sad. After the first incident, the police had assured us that the culprits will be caught. Nobody has been arrested in the first case,” said Nogueira.

Benedict Mascarenhas, another member of the church, said that they filed a complaint with the Shivaji Park police station. “We are hoping that the police get images on the CCTV cameras in the area. This is quite an old crucifix like the other shrines in the area,” said Mascarenhas.

Vilas Datir, senior police inspector of Shivaji Park police did not respond to calls for a comment. Watchdog Foundation, a community group which wrote to the police and the state administration about the incident, said that the crucifix is maintained by the St Francis Xavier Community of the Our Lady of Salvation parish.

Godfrey Pimenta, advocate and trustee of Watchdog Foundation said that the desecration of religious symbol a matter that deeply offends the faith and sentiments of the Christian community. “Desecration of a religious symbol is not only a matter of property damage but also of moral and communal concern, potentially amounting to a criminal offence under relevant laws. The members of Christian are deeply distressed, and there is fear among residents about possible recurrence or escalation. We request immediate registration of a formal complaint (FIR), prompt investigation, and steps to secure the premises to prevent further incidents,” Pimenta wrote.

