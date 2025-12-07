Mumbai Local Train Update: No Mega Blocks On Central Or Western Railway Amid IndiGo Flight Chaos

After 6-Year Wait, Western Railway To Introduce 15-Car Locals On Virar–Dahanu Route | File Pic (Representative Image)

As IndiGo flight cancellations continued to disrupt travel plans across the country for the fourth straight day, Central Railway announced there would be no block on its suburban network on Sunday, December 7. The decision was taken to ensure uninterrupted rail connectivity for thousands of stranded air passengers without alternative travel options.

Between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday morning, Mumbai airport witnessed a major disruption with 109 IndiGo flights cancelled at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. This included 51 arrivals and 58 departures, according to data shared by news agency IANS. The widespread cancellations led to heavy crowding at railway stations as many affected travellers shifted to suburban trains for onward journeys.

Central Railway Keeps Routes Fully Open

Officials from Central Railway confirmed that no day block was planned on any of its sections including mainline, harbour and trans harbour routes. All local and long distance trains operated as per the regular weekday schedule throughout Sunday to support air travellers and daily commuters.

Railway authorities said the move was aimed at preventing additional inconvenience during a period when thousands were already dealing with flight delays and last minute cancellations. Passenger associations welcomed the decision, calling it timely and commuter friendly.

Western Railway Night Block Between Goregaon and Santacruz

While there was relief on the Central Railway network, Western Railway implemented a scheduled night block between Goregaon and Santacruz for maintenance work. The block remained in force from 12.30 am to 4.30 am across both Up and Down fast lines on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

During this period, fast local trains were diverted to the slow lines between the two stations. Railway officials clarified that the block was essential for track renewal, signalling upgrades and overhead equipment maintenance.

No Daytime Disruption on Any Suburban Line

Authorities confirmed that there was no daytime block on Western, Central, Harbour or Trans Harbour lines on Sunday. All local services operated as per the regular weekday timetable, ensuring uninterrupted movement across Mumbai’s suburban network.

Commuters were advised to remain alert to official updates as flight operations remain uncertain. Many stranded passengers were seen opting for overnight rail travel after repeated airline cancellations.