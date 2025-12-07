 Mumbai Local Train Update: No Mega Blocks On Central Or Western Railway Amid IndiGo Flight Chaos
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Local Train Update: No Mega Blocks On Central Or Western Railway Amid IndiGo Flight Chaos

Mumbai Local Train Update: No Mega Blocks On Central Or Western Railway Amid IndiGo Flight Chaos

Amid four days of IndiGo flight cancellations at Mumbai airport, Central Railway announced there would be no block on Sunday, December 7, to support stranded passengers. While Western Railway carried out a scheduled night block between Goregaon and Santacruz, all suburban lines remained fully operational during the day.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
After 6-Year Wait, Western Railway To Introduce 15-Car Locals On Virar–Dahanu Route | File Pic (Representative Image)

As IndiGo flight cancellations continued to disrupt travel plans across the country for the fourth straight day, Central Railway announced there would be no block on its suburban network on Sunday, December 7. The decision was taken to ensure uninterrupted rail connectivity for thousands of stranded air passengers without alternative travel options.

Between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday morning, Mumbai airport witnessed a major disruption with 109 IndiGo flights cancelled at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. This included 51 arrivals and 58 departures, according to data shared by news agency IANS. The widespread cancellations led to heavy crowding at railway stations as many affected travellers shifted to suburban trains for onward journeys.

Central Railway Keeps Routes Fully Open

Officials from Central Railway confirmed that no day block was planned on any of its sections including mainline, harbour and trans harbour routes. All local and long distance trains operated as per the regular weekday schedule throughout Sunday to support air travellers and daily commuters.

FPJ Shorts
IndiGo Flight Crisis: How New Rules & Poor Planning Grounded India’s Biggest Airline | Explained
IndiGo Flight Crisis: How New Rules & Poor Planning Grounded India’s Biggest Airline | Explained
Steve Smith’s Heroics Seal 2-0 Ashes Lead As Australia Crush England By Eight Wickets At Gabba
Steve Smith’s Heroics Seal 2-0 Ashes Lead As Australia Crush England By Eight Wickets At Gabba
Bihar CET INT BEd Merit List 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
Bihar CET INT BEd Merit List 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
'Bowl Fast When There Is Nothing..': Steve Smith Takes On Jofra Archer in Fiery Battle In Brisbane; Video
'Bowl Fast When There Is Nothing..': Steve Smith Takes On Jofra Archer in Fiery Battle In Brisbane; Video

Railway authorities said the move was aimed at preventing additional inconvenience during a period when thousands were already dealing with flight delays and last minute cancellations. Passenger associations welcomed the decision, calling it timely and commuter friendly.

Western Railway Night Block Between Goregaon and Santacruz

While there was relief on the Central Railway network, Western Railway implemented a scheduled night block between Goregaon and Santacruz for maintenance work. The block remained in force from 12.30 am to 4.30 am across both Up and Down fast lines on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

During this period, fast local trains were diverted to the slow lines between the two stations. Railway officials clarified that the block was essential for track renewal, signalling upgrades and overhead equipment maintenance.

No Daytime Disruption on Any Suburban Line

Authorities confirmed that there was no daytime block on Western, Central, Harbour or Trans Harbour lines on Sunday. All local services operated as per the regular weekday timetable, ensuring uninterrupted movement across Mumbai’s suburban network.

Commuters were advised to remain alert to official updates as flight operations remain uncertain. Many stranded passengers were seen opting for overnight rail travel after repeated airline cancellations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kalyan-Dombivli Water Shortage To End Soon? Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Promises Completion Of Kalu Dam...

Kalyan-Dombivli Water Shortage To End Soon? Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Promises Completion Of Kalu Dam...

Mumbai Local Train Update: No Mega Blocks On Central Or Western Railway Amid IndiGo Flight Chaos

Mumbai Local Train Update: No Mega Blocks On Central Or Western Railway Amid IndiGo Flight Chaos

Palghar: 35-Year-Old Debt-Ridden Man Commits Suicide By Self-Immolation In Virar, Wife & Nephew...

Palghar: 35-Year-Old Debt-Ridden Man Commits Suicide By Self-Immolation In Virar, Wife & Nephew...

Thane Shocker: Woman Drugged, Gang-Raped On Family Court Premises; One Arrested

Thane Shocker: Woman Drugged, Gang-Raped On Family Court Premises; One Arrested

Good News! Mumbai Becomes The 5th Best Food City In The World

Good News! Mumbai Becomes The 5th Best Food City In The World