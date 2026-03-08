‘Crores Of Indians Await Victory’: Eknath Shinde Wishes Team India Ahead Of T20 Cricket World Cup Final In Ahmedabad Against NZ

File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday extended his best wishes to Team India ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final, where India will take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad later in the day.

In a message shared on X (formally Twitter), Shinde expressed confidence in the Indian side and said the team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will enter the summit clash with determination and the hopes of millions of fans across the country.

Wishing the Men in Blue success in the crucial match, Shinde said crores of supporters across India are eagerly awaiting the final and are ready to celebrate the team’s victory. He added that fans across the nation are hopeful that India will secure the title and create history in the tournament.

आयसीसी टी२० विश्वचषक २०२६ स्पर्धेच्या अंतीम फेरीत आज सूर्यकुमार यादवच्या नेतृत्वाखालील झुंजार भारताची लढवय्या न्यूझीलंडशी गाठ पडणार आहे. अहमदाबादमधील नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियमवर हा सामना होणार आहे. या लढतीत विजय मिळवून इतिहास घडविण्यासाठी भारतीय संघास शुभेच्छा. करोडो भारतीय पाठीराखे… — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) March 8, 2026

India secured their place in the final after defeating England in the semi-final on March 6 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The win helped the Suryakumar Yadav-led side advance to the title clash, setting up a highly anticipated contest against New Zealand.

The final is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 8, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is expected to witness a massive turnout of cricket fans. The stadium, known as the largest cricket venue in the world, is likely to see strong support for the Indian team as they take the field in pursuit of the championship.

The match also presents India with an opportunity to script history in the T20 World Cup. If the team lifts the trophy on Sunday, it will achieve two rare milestones in the tournament’s history.

India are currently the defending champions of the T20 World Cup, and a victory in the final would make them the first team to successfully retain the title. At the same time, the win would also mark the first instance of a host nation winning the T20 World Cup.

With two historic records at stake, fans across the country will be hoping that the Men in Blue rise to the occasion and deliver a memorable performance in Ahmedabad, turning the night into a celebration for cricket lovers across the nation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/