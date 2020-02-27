Crop loan waiver: Rs 90 crore deposited in 10,216 loan accounts till now

Mumbai: Barely two days after the release of the first list of 15,358 beneficiaries of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule crop loan waiver scheme, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has completed the authentication of 11,581 loan accounts and transferred money in 10,216 loan accounts.

The government expects to transfer the money to the remaining loan accounts by Friday.

Of the total amount of Rs 130 crore to be transferred in these loan accounts, till Wednesday evening close to Rs 90 crore were already transferred.

As reported by FPJ, the money in the loan account of farmers in the commercial bank is transferred directly through the National Payment Corporation of India.