Crop loan waiver: Rs 90 crore deposited in 10,216 loan accounts till now

Mumbai: Barely two days after the release of the first list of 15,358 beneficiaries of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule crop loan waiver scheme, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has completed the authentication of 11,581 loan accounts and transferred money in 10,216 loan accounts.
The government expects to transfer the money to the remaining loan accounts by Friday.
Of the total amount of Rs 130 crore to be transferred in these loan accounts, till Wednesday evening close to Rs 90 crore were already transferred.
As reported by FPJ, the money in the loan account of farmers in the commercial bank is transferred directly through the National Payment Corporation of India.
In case of district central bank, the money is transferred through the National Payment Corporation of India in the pool account of the district central cooperative bank, which is computerised, and later it is deposited in the loan accounts.
Minister of Cooperation Balasaheb Patil told FPJ, "The implementation of crop loan waiver scheme is going in a smooth and flawless. There are no complaints as the money is transferred as planned in the loan accounts of the farmers included in the first list of 15,358.’’
The department sources said that the district central cooperative banks were given two days to complete the process. In some cases there were technical snags but the money was transferred to RTGS.
The second list of beneficiaries of the farm loan waiver scheme of the Maharashtra government would be released on February 28, the Legislative Council was informed on Wednesday.