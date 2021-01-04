Criminal Intelligence Unit seizes gutka and pan masala worth Rs 23L in Nagpada

In its crackdown against the illegal sale of banned gutka and tobacco products, the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai crime branch raided another godown in Nagpada and seized gutka and pan masala worth Rs 23.64 lakh on Sunday. Last week, the CIU seized gutka and pan masala worth Rs 1.22 crore from a godown in Nagpada and arrested two people.

During both the operations, CIU seized gutka and pan masala of at least nine different brands. Since the sale and manufacturing of gutka and pan masala has been banned in the state, the CIU has also mentioned the manufacturers of gutka and pan masala as wanted accused in the case. Most of these manufacturing units are in Gujarat. The CIU team is likely to visit them soon, said a police officer.

Last week, CIU arrested two people -Shamshuddin Khan, 25, and Babulal Verma, 45- and seized gutka and pan masala worth Rs 1.22 crore from their godown in Bharat Bazaar in Nagpada.