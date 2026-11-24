Crime Branch Reaches Paithan In Search Of Third Accused In Agripada Illegal Firearms Seizure Case | AI

Mumbai: In a fresh development in the Agripada illegal arms case, the Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit 2 team has reached Paithan in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district to trace the third accused, who is suspected to have played a key role in supplying firearms in the case.

Investigators Focus On Establishing Illegal Weapons Supply Chain

According to sources, First arrested accused Ganesh Landge had allegedly arrived to hand over weapons to Wasim Akram Anwar Pardeshi, a 38-year-old history-sheeter who was arrested by the Crime Branch from Ulhasnagar on November 22. Pardeshi is currently in police custody until November 26. The Crime Branch is now attempting to trace wanted accused and establish the entire weapons supply chain.

The case relates to an illegal firearms seizure in Agripada, following which the Crime Branch Unit 2 took over the investigation from Agripada Police Station. The case was registered under relevant provisions of the Arms Act, Maharashtra Police Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police Lay Trap In Agripada Following Specific Intelligence Input

Acting on a tip-off received by investigating officer PSI Azim Sheikh, a Crime Branch team laid a trap outside the gate of Municipal Industrial Estate near Dosa Compound on K.K. Marg, Agripada, in the early hours of November 14. At around 1.10 am, four suspects arrived at the spot. While three managed to escape under the cover of darkness, the police apprehended Ganesh Shrikant Landge (31), a driver from Wagle Estate, Thane.

A search conducted in the presence of panch witnesses led to the recovery of two country-made pistols and 19 live cartridges, collectively valued at approximately Rs 79,000. Landge was arrested on November 14 and is currently in judicial custody.

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During interrogation, Landge allegedly named his associates who were present at the spot, including Amar Tusamkar, Wasim Pardeshi and another unidentified accomplice. Following further investigation and the development of human intelligence inputs, Unit 2 officials laid a trap in Ulhasnagar No. 3 and arrested Wasim Akram Anwar Pardeshi from the house of his wife's brother on November 22.

After undergoing a medical examination at Nair Hospital on November 23, Pardeshi was produced before the 37th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Esplanade. The Crime Branch sought his police custody to investigate the source of the two country-made pistols and 19 live cartridges, identify the intended recipients or targets of the weapons, establish who had instructed the delivery of firearms to Landge and examine the financial transactions and bank accounts of the arrested accused.

Police also intend to trace and arrest Amar Tusamkar and other absconding accomplices. According to police sources, Pardeshi is a habitual offender with 26 previous criminal cases registered against him at Agripada, Byculla and Tardeo police stations. With the Unit 2 team now in Paithan, investigators are focusing on locating the third accused and establishing his alleged role in the illegal firearms supply network.

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