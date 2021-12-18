Crime branch gets custody of Vinay Singh till Dec 21

Amagistrate court on Friday remanded Vinay Singh, a co-accused in an extortion case with former city police chief Param Bir Singh, in the crime branch’s custody till December 21.

The case relates to a complaint lodged by businessman Bimal Agarwal at Goregaon police station, in which he has alleged extortion by dismissed policeman Sachin Vaze in connivance with Param Bir Singh and others, of Rs 11.92 lakh for smooth running of his resto-bars in the city’s western suburbs.

Prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap sought custody of Singh, telling the court that he had been absconding for long after registration of the complaint and it wants to probe who helped him remain at large. It also needs to find from him regarding the whereabouts of his co-accused Riyaz Bhati who is still absconding, the crime branch said in its remand report filed before the court.

