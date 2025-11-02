Crime Branch Files Case Against Virar Assistant Commissioner In Deadly Building Collapse That Killed 17

Virar Building Collapse | PTI

A tragic incident two months ago, where an unauthorized building collapsed claiming 17 lives, has taken a new turn. Unit 3 of the Crime Branch, which is investigating the building collapse case, has filed a complaint against Gilson Gonsalves, Assistant Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation’s Ward Committee (C), charging him with negligence in connection with the incident.

Ramabai Apartment Collapse Claimed 17 Lives

The four-storey Ramabai Apartment, located in the Vijaynagar area of Virar East, collapsed on August 26, 2025, resulting in a major disaster during the Ganesh festival. The tragedy claimed the lives of 17 people and left nine others injured, shaking the entire city.

Ramabai Apartment, an unauthorized structure with 50 flats, became dangerously dilapidated within just a few years of construction. The developer had misled residents into believing that the building was authorized, leading them to pay property taxes. Following the tragedy, the police filed a case against builder Nital Sane, the plot owner, and five others.

Investigation Handed Over to Crime Branch

Considering the gravity of the incident, Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik handed over the investigation to Crime Branch Unit 3. So far, the police have arrested five accused, including the developer. Four of the accused have been granted bail, while the developer, Nital Sane (48), remains in jail.

Negligence Charges Filed Against Assistant Commissioner

During the course of the inquiry, Crime Branch Unit 3 charged Gilson Gonsalves, Assistant Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation’s Ward Committee (C), with negligence under various sections of the law. The filing of a case against a municipal official has caused a significant stir within civic and administrative circles.

Ignored Warning Notice Proved Fatal

The investigation revealed that after the building became dilapidated, Assistant Commissioner Gonsalves had issued a notice to the building in 2025. However, no further action was taken to evacuate the residents.

Authorities believe that had the building been evacuated in time, the lives of 17 people could have been saved. Police initiated action after finding that Gonsalves was negligent in the matter.

Four-Thousand-Page Chargesheet Filed

Crime Branch Unit 3 has filed a 4,000-page chargesheet in court, containing detailed evidence and witness testimonies collected throughout the investigation.

Senior Police Inspector Shahuraj Ranvare stated that the probe into the role of other Municipal Corporation officials is still ongoing, and if they are found guilty, cases will be registered against them as well.