CR to operate five-hour mega block on main, harbour lines

Mumbai: To carry out the maintenance work on Sunday, the Central Railway (CR) has planned five hours of mega block on the main and harbour lines. The block will be operated between Kalyan and Thane railways station on the main line, while both up and down slow services between Panvel and Vashi will not be operated. However, the Western Railway will be operating a jumbo block between Marine Lines and Mahim stations.

Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), CR said, “Fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.54 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on the slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting at all stations and further re-diverted on the fast line between Thane and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai (CSMT) halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Dadar and Byculla stations and will arrive at destinations 20 minutes behind schedule.”

“Fast/semi fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from 10.05 am to 3.22 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive at destinations 20 minutes behind schedule,” he added.

“Fast services leaving CSMT from 10.16 am to 3.22 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will arrive at destinations 15 minutes behind schedule. All slow line services leaving/arriving CSMT between 11.00 am and 5.00 pm will arrive at destinations 15 minutes behind schedule,” he added.

All mail / express trains arriving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus/Dadar/CSMT during the block period will be diverted on slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations and will arrive at destinations 20 to 30 minutes behind schedule.

“Train no 50104 Ratnagiri – Dadar Passenger will be terminated at Diva Junction and train no 50103 Dadar – Ratnagiri Passenger will depart from Diva Junction. A Special suburban service will be run from Dadar to Diva for passengers of 50103 which will depart from Dadar at 3.40 pm, Thane at 4.06 pm and arrive Diva at 4.13 pm,” Sutar said.

On Harbour Line, the block will be taken between 11.30 am to 4.00 pm between Panvel-Vashi on both up and down slow corridor. Panvel-Andheri services will remain cancelled during the block period. However, special local trains will run on CSMT– Vashi section. Trans-Harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul station and services between Belapur and Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period.

“Trains leaving from Panvel to CSMT from 11.06 am to 4.01 pm and services leaving CSMT to to Panvel/Belapur from 10.03am to 3.16pm will remain suspended,” said Sutar.

Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 10.12 am to 3.53 pm will and services from Thane to Panvel leaving Thane from 11.14 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended. Fourth Corridor (Belapur-Seawoods-Uran line) services from Nerul to Kharkopar leaving Nerul from 11.45am to 2.45pm and Up services from Kharkopar to Nerul leaving Kharkopar from 12.15 pm to 3.15 pm will remain suspended.

Meanwhile, WR has decided to operate jumbo block of five hours between Marine lines and Mahim stations to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment. The block will be operated from 10.35 am to 15.35 pm on Sunday.

During the block period, suburban services will run on slow lines between Marine lines and Mahim stations. Some suburban services will remain cancelled during the block period. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. Passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements.