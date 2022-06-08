CR to add Linke Hofmann Busch coaches to 12 more trains to make journey safe and comfortable

Central Railway | Photo: Representative Image

The Central Railway (CR) is all set to convert the existing conventional rakes of 12 more trains running on its network to the modern LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch)coaches, in a bid to provide a safe, secured and comfortable journey to passengers.

The modern coaches are safer, lighter, antitelescopic and more comfortable, offering a jerk-free journey. The CR has a total of 154 rakes for the operation of its 103 long-distancemail express and passenger services. Of these, 76 are LHB and the number is set to go up to 100 by the end of this financial year.

Similarly, Western Railways (WR) has also decided to replace the conventional rakes of several trains. “Currently, WR has 229 rakes for the operation of its 186 long-distance train services, of which 129 rakes are LHB. WR aims to have 137LHB rakes by the end of this financial year,” a WR official said, adding that all the conventional rakes of long-distance trains will be replaced by LHB rakes over the next few years.

Currently, 57.52 per cent long-distance trains on WR and 54 per cent trains on CR are operating withLHB rakes.

“CR has decided to replace the existing conventional coaches of it all trains with the new ones manufactured by German firm Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) in a phased manner. In the near future, all conventional coaches of long-distance trains will be converted into LHB coaches to provide a safer and more convenient travel experience to the passengers,” CR's chief public relations officer, Shivajj Sutar said.

The life of the conventional Integral Coach Factory (ICF) coaches is 25 years while LHB stainless steel coaches have a span of 35 years. The LHB coaches can also travel at a much higher speed than the ICF coaches. The maximum permissible speed for LHB coaches is 160kmph, while the ICF coaches are permitted to travel at a maximum speed of 110 kmph. The conventional coaches have 72 seats, while the LHB coaches have 80 seats.