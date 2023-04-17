CR Pune DRM addresses monthly crime meet; 13 Enfield Bullet handed over to RPF personnels | FPJ

Indu Dubey, Divisional Railway Manager, Central Railway Pune, addressed the monthly crime meeting of RPF officers in the presence of Uday Singh Pawar Senior Divisional Security commissioner RPF, CR, Pune and Swarup K Gangopadhya Asst. Security Commissioner RPF, CR, Pune division.

Indu Dubey pressed on the need to control and detect recent cases of signal tampering and cases of unauthorised Alarm Chain Pulling. She also asked for inputs on how we could use technology as an enabler in providing better safety and security to passengers.

On the same occasion, Indu Dubey Divisional Railway Manager, Central Railway Pune, in presence of Addl. Divisional railway manager BK Singh and other BOs handed over 13 new Enfield bullet motorcycles to the field units of Railway Protection Force Pune. These motor cycles have been procured with an aim to enable a swift response to various crimes such as signal tampering, cable cut, passenger crimes etc. This procurement will ensure swift movement of force and timely response in case of emergencies.

Further technology innovations are being deliberated upon at appropriate levels to enhance safety and security of travelling passengers and will be implemented in due course.