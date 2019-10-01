CR installs advance suburban train indicators at CSMT

Mumbai: Commuters travelling on suburban trains will now be able to check the departure time of 30 upcoming local trains. The Central Railway has installed big screen indicators at prominent suburban stations that will give the departure time of 30 upcoming local trains.

The first such big-sized indicator has been installed at CSMT near Star Chamber booking office and the installation of the second one is in process.

Earlier, an advance-train indicator to show the information for next five suburban trains for the main line and harbour line were provided separately in the suburban area at CSMT. The new suburban train indicator installed at the entrance of Star Chamber booking office will have the facility of current and advance suburban train information on the same display board.

Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer, CR said that the IP-based digital connectivity is given to avoid electromagnetic interference and better performance. “The new display board includes the departure time of trains at the same time so that passengers get to know not only about current trains going from various platforms, but also those that are going to depart after the current trains,” he said.

Salient features of the indicator display are current and advance suburban train information on the same display board. Train departures of a total 30 trains at the same time is shown on the display board, and two 55-inch TVs are used for the display.