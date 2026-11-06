CPR Training Can Save Lives During Medical Emergencies, Says MLA Prashant Thakur, Stresses Importance Of Emergency Response Skills | File Pic

Panvel: Timely administration of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) during a cardiac arrest or other medical emergency can save precious lives, and citizens should be equipped with the skills to perform the procedure, said Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur on Friday.

He was speaking at a CPR training programme organised by the Medical and Health Department of the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagriha in Panvel on November 6.

Call To Expand CPR Training

Thakur said the civic body's initiative should be expanded to cover more sections of society, including elected representatives, shopping malls, public institutions and housing societies. He emphasised the need to make CPR training accessible at public places so that people can respond effectively during medical emergencies.

Panvel Mayor Nitin Patil, who also participated in the training, pointed out that cardiac emergencies were increasingly affecting younger people. He said learning CPR could help save lives and that the civic body would make efforts to extend the initiative to a larger section of the population through its health department.

Medical Experts Conduct Practical Sessions

The training was conducted under the guidance of Dr Vishwanath Sathe, advisor to the Indian subcontinent for the American Heart Association and head of the Department of Anaesthesia at MGM Hospital, Nerul. Dr Ashok and his team from Asian Heart Institute also facilitated the practical sessions.

Thakur, Mayor Patil, corporators, officials and employees from various municipal departments participated in hands-on CPR demonstrations. Participants who completed the training were awarded Basic Life Support (BLS) certificates.

Civic Officials Participate In Training

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr Anand Gosavi said the active participation of the MLA and mayor had set an example and would help give momentum to the campaign. He added that the civic body had organised the programme for its elected representatives, officials, employees, ASHA workers, fire brigade personnel and staff from all urban primary health centres.

The programme was attended by Deputy Mayor Pramila Patil, Leader of the House Advocate Prakash Binedar, Standing Committee Chairman Baban Mukadam, Women and Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Mamta Pritam Mhatre, ward committee chairpersons, corporators, Additional Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Shete, Transport Manager Kailas Gawde and Deputy Commissioners Dr Vaibhav Vidhate, Swaroop Kharge, Nanasaheb Kamthe and Abhishek Paradkar, among others.

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Health Centre Honoured And Assistance Distributed

At the programme, Kharghar Urban Primary Health Centre No. 5 was felicitated with a trophy for its outstanding performance under the state government's Kayakalp initiative. MLA Prashant Thakur presented the award to the health centre.

The mayor's relief fund was also used to provide financial assistance to seven residents undergoing treatment for cancer and tuberculosis. The assistance was distributed by Thakur and other dignitaries during the programme.

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