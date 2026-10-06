CPI Stages Protest Outside BNCMC Over Water Crisis, Poor Roads, Drainage And Streetlights |

Bhiwandi: The Thane District Council of the Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a protest outside the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) headquarters on Tuesday, demanding immediate improvement in basic civic amenities across the city’s slum pockets and residential settlements.

Protesters Raise Slogans

Led by Comrade Vijay Kamble, the protesters raised slogans against the civic administration and sought urgent intervention to address persistent problems related to drinking water, drainage, roads and street lighting in several parts of Bhiwandi.

The CPI had earlier submitted a memorandum to the Municipal Commissioner, highlighting what it described as the poor state of basic civic infrastructure in labour settlements and slum areas. The party alleged that several localities have been facing prolonged disruptions in essential services, causing inconvenience to residents.

Drain Cleaning Issue Raised

According to the CPI, drains in the Shantinagar area have not been cleaned for several years, raising concerns over sanitation and the accumulation of waste and silt. The party also claimed that residents in several areas, including Govindnagar, Rehmatpur, Jabbar Compound, Fatima Nagar, 60 Feet Road, Gayatri Nagar, Nagaon, Ganesh Nagar and Kamatghar, are facing serious water-supply problems.

The CPI alleged that residents in some pockets are being forced to remain without water for periods ranging from eight to 20 days. It also demanded a regular and adequate water supply for residents of the Navi Basti area.

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The protesters further drew attention to the poor condition of roads and the failure of several streetlights. They said non-functional streetlights have left stretches of roads and residential areas poorly lit at night, making movement difficult for residents.

The party demanded regular cleaning of drains, uninterrupted and adequate water supply, immediate repairs to damaged roads and restoration of non-functional streetlights.

The CPI urged the civic administration to take immediate and concrete measures to resolve the issues and ensure that residents, particularly those living in labour and economically weaker settlements, receive essential civic services without prolonged disruption.

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