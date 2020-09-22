Covid recovery rate continues to rise, cases fall in Maharashtra

Mumbai: For the fifth consecutive day, Maharashtra witnessed highest single-day Covid-19 recovery with 32,007 patients being discharged on Monday. The total number of recovered patients has now increased to 9,16,348. The previous highest was 26,408 which was reported just a day before. The recovery rate of the state has now increased to 74.84 per cent, while Mumbai's recovery rate is 81 per cent which is seven per cent higher than Maharashtra's.

Meanwhile, the state has also witnessed 23.59 per cent drop in cases, with 15,738 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours, taking the progressive count to 12,24,380 so far. However. the Covid-19 death toll crossed 33,000-mark on Monday with 344 fatalities being reported, taking the total count to 33,015 till now.

Of the 344 deaths, 200 are from the last 48 hours and 81 are from last week, while the rest 63 deaths are from the period before last week. Of the total deaths, 85 occurred in Nagpur, followed by 65 in Pune, 58 in Nashik, 56 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, 34 in Kolhapur, 25 in Latur, 10 in Aurangabad and eight in Akola, while three deaths were from other states.

Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 1,837 new cases and 36 Covid-19 fatalities on Monday, increasing the total count to 1,86,150, with 8,502 deaths so far. Meanwhile, the total number of recovered patients has now increased to 1,50,535, with 2,728 being discharged in the last 24 hours.

The absolute number of deaths has been on the higher side for a few weeks now, though the case fatality rate (CFR) is witnessing a decline.

However, health experts argued that the higher number of Covid-19 cases makes the CFR drop. In the last eight days alone, the state has reported 3,486 fatalities, which is an average of 435 deaths during the period.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said, “We must not view it in terms of absolute numbers. The CFR is an important parameter. Each death is a matter of concern and important for us, but the CFR has reduced from 4.5% in June to 2.70%. It is declining in different regions as well. The count of infections itself is huge, the absolute number of deaths will seem higher.”

So far, a total of 59.12 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 20 per cent were positive. There are 18.58 lakh, people, in-home quarantine and over 35,517 in institutional quarantine.