COVID-19: Western Railways, BMC collect Rs 5.97 lakh in fines in February

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the Western Railways in a joint effort with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected a total fine of Rs 5.97 lakh during February.

As per a statement, 3,819 people were fined after they were caught without face masks in public spaces.

With 430 fines, the highest number of cases were reported on February 26, resulting in a collection of Rs 75,200 in fines.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases across the country, and reported as many as 8,623 new cases, 3,648 recoveries, and 51 deaths on Saturday, the State Health Department informed.

The total cases in the state now stands at 21,46,777, including 20,20,951 recoveries, 52,092 deaths and 72,530 active cases.

Owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said on February 21 that the following eight days would decide whether there will be a lockdown in the state.