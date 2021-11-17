COVID-19: We hope actors like Salman Khan will encourage Muslims to get vaccinated, says Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Wednesday said that celebrities like Salman Khan will help raise awareness on COVID-19 vaccination in Muslim dominated areas.

"Whenever vaccination happened there were religious apprehensions in Muslims, which delayed it slightly. Hoping that they (Muslims) will take jabs and actors like Salman Khan should encourage them,"

Earlier Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope while speaking on the subject said, "In order to get more people vaccinated, we will be getting religious leaders, celebrities to create awareness on vaccination. We are also in talks to bring onboard celebrities like Salman Khan for the awareness drive."

"I will be speaking to Salman Khan in a day or two,'' Tope told The Free Press Journal.

As many as 10,41,16,963 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Maharashtra, wherein 6,98,15,228 people were administered the first dose of the vaccine, as per the data of the Union Health Ministry.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 113.68 Crore (1,13,68,79,685) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 12:07 PM IST