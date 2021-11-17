e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 10,197 new COVID-19 cases, 301 deaths in last 24 hoursMumbai, Pune likely to receive rainfall between November 17 to 19Delhi Air Quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI at 379
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 09:00 AM IST

Maharashtra govt will take help of Salman Khan to encourage vaccination in Muslim-dominated areas, says Rajesh Tope

Sanjay Jog
Salman Khan | Photo by ANI

Salman Khan | Photo by ANI

Advertisement

State public health minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday admitted that there is vaccine hesitancy in the state's Muslim-dominated areas and the government will take the help of actor Salman Khan to convince people.

He told The Free Press Journal, "I will be speaking to Salman Khan in a day or two.''

Maharashtra is leading in terms of the number of vaccine shots administered, but in some areas the pace of vaccination is low, Tope said.

"Religious leaders and film actors wield great influence and people listen to them," he added.

Over 10.25 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, and by the end of November all eligible persons will have received at least the first dose, the minister said. About the possibility of a third wave of the viral infection, Tope said as per the experts, the pandemic has a seven-month cycle, but due to large-scale vaccination, the next wave would not be severe. He insisted that people should follow the Covid-19 safety protocol and get vaccinated.

ALSO READ

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope meets Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi, requests to reduce gap... Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope meets Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi, requests to reduce gap...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 08:43 AM IST
Advertisement