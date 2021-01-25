COVID-19 vaccination in Mumbai: First phase to be over in a month

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) now believes that the first phase of the vaccination drive against COVID-19 in the city will be completed in a month.
This comes after the civic body allowed walk-in beneficiaries at all its 10 vaccinatopm centres following which they could achieve 90 per cent turnout of healthcare workers (HCWs) in the last two sessions as compared to the first three sessions where 50 per cent of the shortlisted candidates opted for vaccination. Moreover, the BMC has also sought permission to increase the number of vaccine booths considering more number of HCWs will come forward.
There are 1.30 lakh HWCs registered with the Central government Co-Win application for the vaccination drive, of which 60,000 are from the civic-run hospitals while rest are from the private hospitals. Considering more number of HCWs, the BMC had decided to complete the target within 10-15 days. Due to the technical glitch in the app, the vaccination centres could achieve only 50 per cent of its target.
Taking into consideration the technical glitch, the civic body reduced the numbers of beneficiaries to 4,000 per day from 12,000 which they had decided to vaccinate daily. Following this, they believe the first phase will take two months to complete. Since they have introduced the walk-in option for the HCWs, the overall turnout of the beneficiaries has now reached to 90 per cent.
According to the civic vaccination data, 13,164 of the 19,194 shortlisted beneficiaries have been inoculated with first dosage at the 10 vaccination centres in the last five sessions.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)