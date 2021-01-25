COVID-19 vaccination in Mumbai: First phase to be over in a month

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) now believes that the first phase of the vaccination drive against COVID-19 in the city will be completed in a month.

This comes after the civic body allowed walk-in beneficiaries at all its 10 vaccinatopm centres following which they could achieve 90 per cent turnout of healthcare workers (HCWs) in the last two sessions as compared to the first three sessions where 50 per cent of the shortlisted candidates opted for vaccination. Moreover, the BMC has also sought permission to increase the number of vaccine booths considering more number of HCWs will come forward.

There are 1.30 lakh HWCs registered with the Central government Co-Win application for the vaccination drive, of which 60,000 are from the civic-run hospitals while rest are from the private hospitals. Considering more number of HCWs, the BMC had decided to complete the target within 10-15 days. Due to the technical glitch in the app, the vaccination centres could achieve only 50 per cent of its target.