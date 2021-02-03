COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mira Bhayandar: 4,153 health care workers vaccinated by MBMC in 12 days

With 92 percent coverage, the highest achievement was recorded on 23, January when 277 out of the 300 shortlisted HCW’s were administered the vaccine. The lowest turnout was recorded 1, February when only 145 out of the 500 expected beneficiaries turned up to take the shot.

The low turnout is being attributed to the pulse polio immunization drive, which was taken up by the health department on 31, January, followed by mop-up rounds on ensuing days.

According to senior officials in the healthcare department, none of the beneficiaries have reported about any major adverse effects following the vaccination, however, nearly 77 people complained of minor adverse events following immunization (AEFI) involving mild fever, headache and body-pain. However, none of them needed hospitalization, officials said.

Initially, three centers including - a private hospital in Mira Road, the jumbo COVID-19 facility in Bhayandar (east) and Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Civil Hospital in Bhayandar (west) were earmarked as vaccination centers, where 100 doses had to be administered to beneficiaries per center, per day.

However, from 25 January, two more private health care facilities in Mira Road have been tagged as vaccination centers and the target of the day now ranges from 500 to 1000 expected beneficiaries.

271 medicos and health care workers have been added to the initial list of 6,312 beneficiaries from 21 public and 671 private healthcare establishments, who have been enrolled in the central government created mobile application will receive the vaccine in the first phase.