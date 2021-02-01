Navi Mumbai: Attendance for COVID-19 vaccination reaches 89% under NMMC

With the increase in the number of centres for COVID-19 vaccinations and the civic chief’s appeal, the number of people turning out at vaccination centre has shot up. Except for a few, most of the centres saw almost 100 per cent attendance in the last three days' drive. So far, the total vaccinations reached 89 per cent.

Till January 29, a total of 5424 beneficiaries were already inoculated by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). “As per the plan, a total of 6100 COVID warriors should be inoculated. However, many of them were out of the city and some of them were sick,” said an official from the NMMC’s Health Department. He added that on January 29, the overall vaccination of the day was 92 per cent while on January 28, 102% vaccination was conducted.

In the first phase around 17,000 COVID warriors will be vaccinated and then people attached to essential services like police and civic employees. The civic body has received a total of 40,000 doses. “We can start vaccination of civic employees and police soon after getting approval,” said the official.

NMMC that started with four centres, increased up to 10 centers to target 1000 vaccinations per day.

The civic body had started the vaccination drive with four centres, two at a civic hospital in Vashi and Airoli and one at Apollo Hospital in Belapur and one at the Dr. D Y Patil Hospital in Nerul. Now, the civic body has increased one more centre at Airoli civic hospital, two more at Apollo Hospital, one more at Dr. D Y Patil Hospital in Nerul and two new centres at Reliance Hospital in Koparkhairane.

So far, only one beneficiary reported uneasiness after the vaccination at the civic hospital in Airoli.

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner of NMMC had appealed to citizens that the vaccine is safe and whoever has been registered and receive a message for the vaccination must go to the respective centre. The civic chief also appealed to not believe in rumours.