A private hospital in Ulhasnagar has been issued a notice after an audit found it had overcharged 82 Covid-19 patients to the tune of Rs 36.39 lakh, a civic official said on Tuesday.

Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation public relation officer Yuvraj Badane said the hospital has been asked to refund the excess amount to patients failing which action would be taken.

The audit of private hospitals providing COVID-19 treatment was taken up on the instructions of the UMC commissioner, he added.