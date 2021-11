COVID-19: Thane reports 122 fresh cases; no new death in last 24 hours

Thane: Thane district of Maharashtra reported 122 new coronavirus cases, in the last 24 hours. With this, the infection count here rose to 5,67,279. No fresh death due to the disease was reported, an official said on Friday.

The new cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,549 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was registered in the district, where the mortality rate stood at 2.03 per cent, the official added.

This was the second time in the last one week that the district did not report any new death related to coronavirus.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,255, while the death toll stood at 3,289, another official said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday, November 11, recorded 997 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 12,352. Besides, 28 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,40,475.

1,016 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,64,948. The recovery rate in the state is 97.64%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 1,10,264 people are in home quarantine and 876 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 475 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 150 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 259 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 27 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 32 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 37 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 7 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 10 fresh cases.

