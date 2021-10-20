Covid-19: Thane Municipal Corporation organizes vaccination drive for college students

Thane: Seeing the colleges reopening and the state government asking educational institutes to organize vaccination drives, the Thane Municipal Corporation on Wednesday started a special vaccination drive for college students who are not been vaccinated yet. The authorities have set up two vaccination centers, one at Dnyansadhana College and the other at Anand Vishwa Gurukul College.

The special drive for vaccinating students was inaugurated by Naresh Mhaske, Mayor of Thane Municipal Corporation.

The three-day drive will have around 1000 doses of Covishield and 200 of Covaxin that will be given to the students who are not yet fully jabbed.

Mhaske confirmed the vaccination drive for three days will be from 9 am to 4 pm. Also, it will benefit around 500 students daily. "Many of the students have taken their vaccination dose. But those who are yet to take it can benefit in the drive," added Mhaske.

The TMC vaccinated 9,116 citizens on Wednesday. Till date, the authorities have vaccinated nearly 15,61,073 citizens that including 8,42,979 males and 7,18,094 females.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 10:40 PM IST